Hassane Kamara Injury: Bows out early versus Juventus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Kamara generated one corner and one tackle before exiting Sunday's game against Juventus at the 29th minute due to a physical problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Kamara dealt with a lingering ankle injury in recent weeks, although he didn't miss time, but he seemingly suffered a muscular issue in this one. His backup, Jordan Zemura, took his place on the wing. He'll be examined before the season final versus Fiorentina.

