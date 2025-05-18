Hassane Kamara Injury: Bows out early versus Juventus
Kamara generated one corner and one tackle before exiting Sunday's game against Juventus at the 29th minute due to a physical problem, La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.
Kamara dealt with a lingering ankle injury in recent weeks, although he didn't miss time, but he seemingly suffered a muscular issue in this one. His backup, Jordan Zemura, took his place on the wing. He'll be examined before the season final versus Fiorentina.
