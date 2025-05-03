Hassane Kamara News: Dishes out assist in Cagliari game

Kamara assisted once to go with seven crosses (two accurate), three interceptions and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 win against Cagliari.

Kamara led his team in deliveries with a wide gap and found Thomas Kristensen with a precise corner kick to set up the eventual game-winner. He's up to four assists in the season. He has launched multiple crosses in the last five matches, piling up 23 (two accurate) and adding three corners, two key passes and five tackles (two won).