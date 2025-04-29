Hassane Kamara News: Five crosses in draw

Kamara recorded five crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 0-0 draw against Bologna.

Kamara was active on the left flank supporting both offensive plays with one chance created and five crosses and defensive responsibilities with two tackles and two clearances. He contributed to Udinese's clean sheet by effectively marking Bologna's wingers and intercepting passes. His performance was integral to the team's defensive solidity. The Frenchman will look to contribute again on Saturday against Cagliari.