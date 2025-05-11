Fantasy Soccer
Hassane Kamara News: Produces against Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Kamara created two scoring chances and had two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Monza.

Kamara was a force down the wing and easily led his team in deliveries but wasn't particularly accurate. He set a new season high in such a stat. He has launched multiple crosses in the past six bouts, accumulating 33 (four accurate) and adding four chances created, six corners and six tackles (three won), with one assist.

