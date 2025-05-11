Hassane Kamara News: Produces against Monza

Kamara created two scoring chances and had two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Monza.

Kamara was a force down the wing and easily led his team in deliveries but wasn't particularly accurate. He set a new season high in such a stat. He has launched multiple crosses in the past six bouts, accumulating 33 (four accurate) and adding four chances created, six corners and six tackles (three won), with one assist.