Hector Bellerin headshot

Hector Bellerin Injury: Cleared for full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Bellerin (foot) has been cleared for full training Monday, according to El Correo de Andalucia.

The next step for Bellerin is to recover his match fitness, meaning his return date remains a bit uncertain. He's undoubtedly getting closer, though. Betis' next matches are against Vitoria Guimaraes on March 6 and Las Palmas on March 9, though it remains to be seen if the right-back will be deemed fit enough for any of those contests.

Hector Bellerin
Betis
