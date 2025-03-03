Hector Bellerin Injury: Cleared for full training

Bellerin (foot) has been cleared for full training Monday, according to El Correo de Andalucia.

The next step for Bellerin is to recover his match fitness, meaning his return date remains a bit uncertain. He's undoubtedly getting closer, though. Betis' next matches are against Vitoria Guimaraes on March 6 and Las Palmas on March 9, though it remains to be seen if the right-back will be deemed fit enough for any of those contests.