Hector Bellerin Injury: Out for rest of season

Bellerin suffered a knee injury in the UEFA Conference League semifinals against Fiorentina on Thursday and is not expected to be available for the rest of the season, Jose Maria Lopez of Diario AS reports.

Bellerin left Thursday's game in the second half in pain and was seen limping and with a noticeable bandage on his knee after the match ended. Bellerin was limited to just nine league appearances this season (six starts) due to several injuries.