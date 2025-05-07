Hector Bellerin News: Provides assist in win

Bellerin assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Espanyol.

Bellerin made only his second appearance of 2025 as he came off the bench in the 80th minute of the match. He played an impactful role in the win as he provided the assist in the winning goal late in the match. The right-back has been deemed fit to play in each of the past eight appearances, but has been rarely utilized.