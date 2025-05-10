Helinho News: Sent off against Monterrey

Helinho received a red card in Saturday's 2-1 win over Monterrey.

Helinho wasted a rare starting chance by leaving his team with 10 men early in the match. The winger is now suspended for the initial semifinals clash and could play again in the second leg, with Juan Pablo Dominguez expected to return to the lineup in his place. In any case, it shouldn't be a big blow for the Red Devils to lose a player who had very little activity in recent months and scored his only goals of the year in the first two game weeks.