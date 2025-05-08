Hennadii Synchuk Injury: Expected to miss six to 12 weeks

Synchuk (lower body) is going to avoid surgery but is expected to miss six to 12 weeks of action due to his injury, accoridng to Maxime Truman of DL Coulisses.

Synchuk is looking at a longer absence than expected, as the attacker is now reported to be missing a decent spell due to his injuries. This is tough news for the attacker, as he has only played two games this season due to injuries. That said, he will now eye a return sometime in June or July, hoping for no setbacks.