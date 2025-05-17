Henrikh Mkhitaryan Injury: Available against Lazio

Mkhitaryan (thigh) has recovered and was tested among the starters in the final training, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Mkhitaryan has shaken off a muscular ailment and could get the call over Piotr Zielinski in the midfield if he feels well enough on game day. He has notched three shots (zero on target), three key passes, two crosses (zero accurate) and 16 tackles (six won) in his past six outings (four starts).