Mkhitaryan will miss Sunday's game versus Torino due to muscle fatigue in his right thigh, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Mkhitaryan left in the second half of the recent game versus Barcelona and will be re-evaluated next week. Piotr Zielinski or Kristjan Asllani will take his place in the XI since Davide Frattesi (abdomen) isn't 100 percent either.