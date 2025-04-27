Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Completes suspension

Mkhitaryan served a one-game ban in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Roma.

Mkhitaryan was missed as Davide Frattesi didn't have a strong game in relief. He has been managed just once in the last couple of months, starting in seven of the previous eight matches. He has had multiple tackles in four of his last five outings, adding seven key passes, six crosses (four accurate) and three shots (zero on target).