Henrikh Mkhitaryan News: Wins one tackle versus Lazio

Mkhitaryan (thigh) had one cross (zero accurate) and three tackles (one won) and drew one foul in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Lazio.

Mkhitaryan went to distance in his return from injury but didn't rack up stats on either end. He has notched two shots (zero on target), two chances created, two crosses (zero accurate) and seven clearances in his last five displays (four starts). He has tallied two or more tackles in six of his last seven appearances, totaling 19 (10 won).