Henry Kessler News: Returns against SKC

Kessler missed the last four games due to a hamstring injury but is now back and fully recovered, having played 12 minutes off the bench to help his team secure a point on Wednesday. He will likely regain his starting role in the backline in the upcoming fixture for St. Louis.