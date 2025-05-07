Henry Martin News: Back in starting XI Wednesday

Martin (Achilles) is in the initial lineup for the midweek playoff clash with Pachuca.

Martin has become available for the first time since March 12 and could be fit enough to play at least the first half against Tuzos. The forward will look to increase his totals of one goal and three assists in seven Liga MX appearances this year. Meanwhile, his inclusion will leave Rodrigo Aguirre among the substitutes in Wednesday's duel.