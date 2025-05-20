Henry Martin News: Converts critical penalty

Martin scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Cruz Azul.

Martin converted a second half penalty Sunday to level the fixture at one before America would kick-on to a famous 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul and clinch a berth in the Clausura final. The forward led the team with five shot attempts (three on goal). Since returning from an achilles injury that cost him six games, Martin has started in four successive fixtures.