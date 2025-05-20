Fantasy Soccer
Henry Martin headshot

Henry Martin News: Converts critical penalty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Martin scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Cruz Azul.

Martin converted a second half penalty Sunday to level the fixture at one before America would kick-on to a famous 2-1 victory over Cruz Azul and clinch a berth in the Clausura final. The forward led the team with five shot attempts (three on goal). Since returning from an achilles injury that cost him six games, Martin has started in four successive fixtures.

Henry Martin
América
