Henry Wingo Injury: Finally training with group
Wingo (lower body) was training fully ahead of Saturday's match against D.C. United, accoridng to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.
Wingo is seeing a major update Friday, as he has finally joined group training after five games out due to an injury. This is good news, with a return likely nearing. That said, he could feature Saturday, although that will depend on whether he passes testing.
