Henry Wingo headshot

Henry Wingo Injury: Finally training with group

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Wingo (lower body) was training fully ahead of Saturday's match against D.C. United, accoridng to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Wingo is seeing a major update Friday, as he has finally joined group training after five games out due to an injury. This is good news, with a return likely nearing. That said, he could feature Saturday, although that will depend on whether he passes testing.

Henry Wingo
Toronto FC
