Henry Wingo Injury: Still not training

Wingo (lower body) was not in training Friday ahead of Saturday's match against Ne York City FC, according to John Molinaro of TFC Republic.

Wingo looks to still be on the outside looking in heading into Saturday's match, as he was not training again Friday. This is a tough blow for the midfielder, as it will likely mark his fourth straight match out. He did see regular time before the injury, so he will hope a return is soon.