Hernani News: Provides assist against Empoli

Hernani assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate), one block and one chance created in 25 minutes in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Empoli.

Hernani was inserted in the second half and connected with Milan Djuric with a precise free kick on the equalizer. It's his third helper in the campaign. He has come off the bench in recent weeks despite Adrien Bernabe's (thigh) and Nahuel Estevez's (thigh) absences, as the coach has preferred Jacob Ondrejka. He has tallied two shots (zero on target), five crosses (one accurate), seven tackels (two won) and two clearances in his last five displays (one start).