Hicham Boudaoui Injury: Late call Saturday

Boudaoui (knee) is a late call for Saturday's final clash of the season against Brest, coach Franck Haise said in the press conference, according to Ici Azur. "Hicham and Morgan are doubtful."

Boudaoui will be assessed after the final training session on Friday to see if he can feature in the final game of the season against Brest after suffering a knee injury. If he cannot make the squad, it would be a blow for the Aiglons since he has been a regular starter in midfield this season and his absence would force a change, with Sofiane Diop expected to see a larger role in midfield for that game.