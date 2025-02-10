Hidemasa Morita Injury: Available Tuesday

Morita (undisclosed) is available for Tuesday's clash with Dortmund, according to manager Rui Borges. "They have been called up and tomorrow we will see if they are available",

Morita was a doubt after missing training Monday, but it appears he will be back available for Tuesday's match. With Morten Hjulmand on the sideline due to suspension, Morita could play a crucial role in the starting XI if he can pass the late fitness checks.