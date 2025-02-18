Hidemasa Morita Injury: Out next few weeks

Morita is out for the next few weeks due to injury, according to Bola Na Rede.

Morita looks to be heading to the sidelines after suffering an injury, as he has been ruled out for the next few weeks due to undisclosed issues. This will leave the club in crisis, as they are low on midfielders heading into their UCL knockout playoffs second leg. Joao Simoes and Morten Hjulmand will likely be tasked to lead the midfield for the time being with no other options fit for play.