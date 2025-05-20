Fantasy Soccer
Hiroki Ito

Hiroki Ito Injury: Struggles with injuries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Ito was limited to just six appears due to injuries after joining Munich.

Ito joined Bayern Munich as a depth option at left-back and center-back, but injuries kept him on the sideline more often than not. He scored a single goal during his 249 minutes but failed to get fit. Ito will hope to get healthy and push for a larger depth role next season as he recovers from a foot injury.

Hiroki Ito
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
