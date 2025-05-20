Hiroki Ito Injury: Struggles with injuries
Ito was limited to just six appears due to injuries after joining Munich.
Ito joined Bayern Munich as a depth option at left-back and center-back, but injuries kept him on the sideline more often than not. He scored a single goal during his 249 minutes but failed to get fit. Ito will hope to get healthy and push for a larger depth role next season as he recovers from a foot injury.
