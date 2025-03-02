Hirving Lozano Injury: Set to be evaluated

Lozano was subbed off due to injury in the 31st minute during the 0-0 draw to St Louis. According to head coach Mikey Varas, "We will assess Hirving's injury first thing in the morning" via San Diego Futbol.

Lozano's home debut for San Diego did not go as planned after he picked up an injury that appears to be worry some. A better diagnosis of his issue is set to be revealed in the coming days, following the results of his scans. He assisted against the Galaxy during the team''s first ever MLS match, recording a total of 119 minutes over two games.