Hirving Lozano News: Eight shots against Colorado

Lozano registered eight shots (three on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Colorado Rapids.

Lozano tested Zack Steffen with a powerful shot in the 3rd minute but was denied. He remained a menace on the left wing and created several chances while setting a new season high with eight shots. He also created two chances for the fourth time this season, showing his impact in the frontline. The former Napoli player has gone two matches without a goal contribution and will look to end that stretch against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.