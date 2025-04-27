Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hirving Lozano headshot

Hirving Lozano News: Nets spot kick

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

Lozano scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.

Lozano equalized by converting a penalty just before halftime. He created two chances and also made a tackle. He has played seven games this season, starting six and has contributed to five goals.

Hirving Lozano
San Diego FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now