Hirving Lozano News: Nets spot kick
Lozano scored one goal to go with six shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 73rd minute.
Lozano equalized by converting a penalty just before halftime. He created two chances and also made a tackle. He has played seven games this season, starting six and has contributed to five goals.
