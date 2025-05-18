Fantasy Soccer
Hirving Lozano News: Six crosses in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Lozano registered two shots (one on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Sporting Kansas City.

Lozano attempted six crosses but was unsuccessful with any as the game finished 0-0. He also attempted two shots, making it nine games in a row where he has attempted at least two shots. With one corner in this game, he continued with his run as the second most frequent set-piece taker behind Anders Dreyer.

