Honest Ahanor News: Involved in goal versus Napoli

Ahanor had one shot (one on goal), two tackles (two won), six clearances and one chance created in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Ahanor drew his third start of the season as the coach gave Aaron Martin a breather, playing as a left-back, which allowed him to pick up more defensive stats than usual. He was instrumental in the first goal for his side, as he challenged Alex Meret with a header, and the ball bounced off the post and the goalie's arm before going in. He has posted two shots (one on target), two key passes, three crosses (one accurate) and seven clearances in the last four matches.