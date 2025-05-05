Hosei Kijima News: Scores game-winning goal

Kijima scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one cross (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Colorado Rapids.

Kijima met a cross with his right foot in first half stoppage time Saturday to give D.C. United a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish in their victory over Colorado. The attacker also tracked back to contribute one tackle (one won) and two clearances to the team's defensive effort. After scoring just one goal over 18 appearances (eight starts) with St. Louis City in 2024, Kijima has already scored twice over 11 appearances (11 starts) for D.C. United in 2025.