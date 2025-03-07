Hugo Alvarez Injury: Ruled out for Saturday

Alvarez (knee) still has discomfort from his previous injury and will be out for Saturday's clash against Leganes, coach Claudio Giraldez said in the press conference. "Hugo has a residual discomfort in the knee that he had. We have taken the precaution of stopping him for a few days, let's see if he returns next week."

