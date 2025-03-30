Hugo Camberos News: Flurry of crosses late

Camberos whipped in eight crosses in 18 minutes of action in Guadalajara's 1-0 loss Saturday against Cruz Azul.

The midfielder got subbed on late and did his part to try getting an equalizer but only two of his crosses were considered accurate and he didn't create a single chance. If he gets an opportunity against Monterrey, he could see more success as the side has conceded 20 goals in Liga MX so far this season.