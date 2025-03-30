Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Camberos headshot

Hugo Camberos News: Flurry of crosses late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Camberos whipped in eight crosses in 18 minutes of action in Guadalajara's 1-0 loss Saturday against Cruz Azul.

The midfielder got subbed on late and did his part to try getting an equalizer but only two of his crosses were considered accurate and he didn't create a single chance. If he gets an opportunity against Monterrey, he could see more success as the side has conceded 20 goals in Liga MX so far this season.

Hugo Camberos
Guadalajara
