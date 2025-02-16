Hugo Camberos News: Scores on both goals Saturday

Camberos scored one goal to go with an own goal, one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Toluca.

Camberos came off the bench early in the second half and had a mixed performance as he achieved a great goal in the 70th minute, before deflecting the ball into his own net during stoppage time. The 18-year-old still has a long way to go, but the goal was his first in Liga MX after seven matches played (five starts). He'll push for more involvement going forward, perhaps in Jonathan Padilla's place on the left wing.