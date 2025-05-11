Hugo Cuypers News: Nets goal from penalty spot

Cuypers scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Atlanta United.

Cuypers saw yet another goal after taking a break last outing, finding the back of the net in the 14th minute from the penalty spot. This gives the forward his third goal in their past four outings. He now has eight goals and one assist in 12 appearances this season, all of which were starts.