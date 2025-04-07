Hugo Duro News: Game winning goal

Duro scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Real Madrid.

Duro scored late into second half stoppage time Saturday to give Valencia a dramatic 2-1 victory over Real Madrid. The shot attempt was his lone attempt on goal after entering the fray for the final 16 minutes of the match. After scoring a career-best 13 goals during the 2023/2024 La Liga campaign, Duro has now scored eight goals over 23 appearances (20 starts) during the 2024/2025 season.