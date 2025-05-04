Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hugo Duro headshot

Hugo Duro News: Scores brace in 3-2 away victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Duro scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Las Palmas.

Duro has now reached 10 goals for this season with his brace away to Las Palmas. In this game, both of his shots went on target, and this is his first game since January where he has managed two shots on target. He also drew two fouls during the match to help his side in attacking positions.

Hugo Duro
Valencia
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now