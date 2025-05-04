Hugo Duro News: Scores brace in 3-2 away victory

Duro scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 win versus Las Palmas.

Duro has now reached 10 goals for this season with his brace away to Las Palmas. In this game, both of his shots went on target, and this is his first game since January where he has managed two shots on target. He also drew two fouls during the match to help his side in attacking positions.