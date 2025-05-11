Hugo Duro News: Scores penalty goal in 3-0 win

Duro scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 victory versus Getafe.

Duro scored the third goal of the game to seal victory in the 37th minute from the penalty spot. He has scored 11 goals this season, and this was his first penalty of the year. This penalty came despite the two other penalty takers this season, Pepelu and Luis Rioja, both being on the pitch. Pepelu had even taken a penalty earlier in the match and scored. Duro has now scored three goals in his last two matches, all coming from three shots on target.