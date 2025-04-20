Hugo Gonzalez News: Allows five goals to America

Gonzalez had five saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-0 loss against America.

Gonzalez was active between the posts, but it was virtually impossible to stop the opposing attacks behind an ineffective back line in this game. The goalkeeper's season is over, with his averages of 3.1 saves and 1.5 goals conceded per contest showing little change from previous campaigns. He ranked sixth in the competition in terms of saves, although his side had the sixth-most beaten defense throughout the first half of the year.