Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hugo Gonzalez headshot

Hugo Gonzalez News: Allows five goals to America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Gonzalez had five saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-0 loss against America.

Gonzalez was active between the posts, but it was virtually impossible to stop the opposing attacks behind an ineffective back line in this game. The goalkeeper's season is over, with his averages of 3.1 saves and 1.5 goals conceded per contest showing little change from previous campaigns. He ranked sixth in the competition in terms of saves, although his side had the sixth-most beaten defense throughout the first half of the year.

Hugo Gonzalez
Mazatlán
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now