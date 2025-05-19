Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Larsson headshot

Hugo Larsson News: Solid once more

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Larsson scored three times and added an assist in 33 appearances (28 starts) in the Bundesliga.

Larsson played a sizeable role in the Frankfurt midfield for the second straight season, though injuries cause him to miss some time in the middle of the campaign. The midfielder has been linked to a move away from the club, but if he remains in Frankfurt he'd likely be the top choice heading into next season.

Hugo Larsson
Eintracht Frankfurt
