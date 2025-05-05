Hugo Lloris News: Keeps clean sheet in win
Lloris made zero saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston.
Lloris didn't have any work to do here as his team dominated the match in a way that the opposition couldn't even have a single shot on target. This was the first clean sheet in more than a month for the veteran goalkeeper and it was a much-needed one as he was coming off allowing 10 goals and making just 10 saves over the previous five starts.
