Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hugo Lloris headshot

Hugo Lloris News: Keeps clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Lloris made zero saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston.

Lloris didn't have any work to do here as his team dominated the match in a way that the opposition couldn't even have a single shot on target. This was the first clean sheet in more than a month for the veteran goalkeeper and it was a much-needed one as he was coming off allowing 10 goals and making just 10 saves over the previous five starts.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now