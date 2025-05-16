Hugo Lloris News: Three saves in victory

Lloris recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC.

Lloris repelled each of the three Seattle shots on target Wednesday as LAFC earned a resounding 4-0 victory. Over his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made nine saves and one clearance while conceding seven goals and recording two clean sheets. Lloris's next challenge is likely to come Sunday in LAFC's rivalry match, as they traverse the Los Angeles freeway to take-on LA Galaxy.