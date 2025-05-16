Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Lloris headshot

Hugo Lloris News: Three saves in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Lloris recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 4-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC.

Lloris repelled each of the three Seattle shots on target Wednesday as LAFC earned a resounding 4-0 victory. Over his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made nine saves and one clearance while conceding seven goals and recording two clean sheets. Lloris's next challenge is likely to come Sunday in LAFC's rivalry match, as they traverse the Los Angeles freeway to take-on LA Galaxy.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
