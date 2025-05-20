Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hugo Lloris headshot

Hugo Lloris News: Two saves in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Lloris had two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Loris turned aside two of four LA Galaxy shots on target Sunday as the teams played to an entertaining 2-2 draw. In four May performances, the veteran keeper has allowed two goals on two separate occasions while keeping clean sheets in his other two starting appearances. Lloris will look to get back in the clean sheet column Saturday when LAFC travel north of the border to face CF Montreal.

Hugo Lloris
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now