Hugo Lloris News: Two saves in draw

Loris turned aside two of four LA Galaxy shots on target Sunday as the teams played to an entertaining 2-2 draw. In four May performances, the veteran keeper has allowed two goals on two separate occasions while keeping clean sheets in his other two starting appearances. Lloris will look to get back in the clean sheet column Saturday when LAFC travel north of the border to face CF Montreal.