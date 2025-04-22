Hugo Nervo News: Credited with own goal
Nervo recorded an own goal, seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Guadalajara.
Nervo opened the scoring in this match, but he did it for the wrong team after deflecting a shot from Hugo Camberos past Camilo Vargas and into his own net with a header. This was a disappointing end of the season for the center-back, who recorded 94 clearances, 23 interceptions and seven tackles in 14 starts. It's unclear if he'll remain with the team past this season due to his advanced age.
