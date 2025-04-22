Fantasy Soccer
Hugo Nervo headshot

Hugo Nervo News: Credited with own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Nervo recorded an own goal, seven clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Guadalajara.

Nervo opened the scoring in this match, but he did it for the wrong team after deflecting a shot from Hugo Camberos past Camilo Vargas and into his own net with a header. This was a disappointing end of the season for the center-back, who recorded 94 clearances, 23 interceptions and seven tackles in 14 starts. It's unclear if he'll remain with the team past this season due to his advanced age.

Hugo Nervo
Atlas
