Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Dealt "small problem"
Hwang was absent for Saturday's match against Brighton due to a "small problem," according to manager Vitor Pereira.
Hwang was absent from the team sheet Saturday after some reports of an injury, with the attacker dealing with what has been claimed as a "small problem." The good news is he was training, appearing to be nearing a return. That said, a return in the May 20 match against Crystal Palace is not off the table.
