Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Returns to training

Hwang (undisclosed) was back in training this week and is questionable for Tuesday's match against Crystal Palace, accoridng to Molineux News.

Hwang looks to be seeing some progress in his return from an injury, as the forward was back in training over the weekend. This is good news, as it puts him in a spot to return Saturday. However, he will probably still be subjected to late testing to decide if he can play, looking to return for the final two games of the season.