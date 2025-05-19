Fantasy Soccer
Hwang Hee-Chan headshot

Hwang Hee-Chan Injury: Returns to training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Hwang (undisclosed) was back in training this week and is questionable for Tuesday's match against Crystal Palace, accoridng to Molineux News.

Hwang looks to be seeing some progress in his return from an injury, as the forward was back in training over the weekend. This is good news, as it puts him in a spot to return Saturday. However, he will probably still be subjected to late testing to decide if he can play, looking to return for the final two games of the season.

Hwang Hee-Chan
Wolverhampton
