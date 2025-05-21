Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Hyun-Seok Hong headshot

Hyun-Seok Hong News: Role dwindles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Hong started the first four Bundesliga matches and failed to start again.

Hong made the move to Mainz as a lauded attacking midfield option, starting four matches to open the season. After those four starts he crumbled immediately, making 19 more appearances all off the bench and failing to register a goal contribution. It's a brutal turn for the attacker, who would need to impress in pre-season to have any chance of more minutes next season.

Hyun-Seok Hong
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now