Hyun-Seok Hong News: Role dwindles
Hong started the first four Bundesliga matches and failed to start again.
Hong made the move to Mainz as a lauded attacking midfield option, starting four matches to open the season. After those four starts he crumbled immediately, making 19 more appearances all off the bench and failing to register a goal contribution. It's a brutal turn for the attacker, who would need to impress in pre-season to have any chance of more minutes next season.
