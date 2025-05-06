Iago Aspas News: Logs in assist

Aspas assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-2 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Aspas was a bench option Sunday, coming off to play the final 15 minutes of the game, recording an assist in the process. He has failed to start a league game since April 12, having come off the bench the last three matches for a total of 17 starts in 27 La Liga appearances.