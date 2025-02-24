Iago Aspas News: Scores winning goal off bench

Aspas scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 1-0 victory over Osasuna.

Aspas came through when Celta Vigo needed him the most, as the veteran forward stepped up and scored the lone goal of the match midway through the second half with a penalty in the 69th minute. This was Aspas' eight goal of the campaign, and he's scored his last three goals coming off the bench.