Ian Harkes News: Creates three chances Saturday

Harkes recorded one interception in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Columbus Crew.

Harkes created three chances in Saturday's loss, setting a new season high. He has now created 11 chances across his last seven appearances and although he has not yet recorded a goal contribution this season, he has been involved in the attack so that may soon chance. He also intercepted one pass and won one duel before he was subbed off in the 75th minute for Niko Tsakiris.