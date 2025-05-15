Ian Harkes News: Nets goal to end first half

Harkes scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 3-3 draw against Inter Miami CF.

Harkes saw a goal at the tail end of the first half Wednesday, scoring in extra time of the first half for the club's third goal of the contest. This marks his first goal and first goal contribution of the season, despite starting in all but one of the club's matches this season. That said, it took him 11 shots to find that first goal.