Ibrahim Maza News: Signs with Leverkusen

Maza has signed a contract with Leverkusen until 2030 after joining from Hertha BSC, the club announced. "Ibrahim Maza is currently one of the most interesting young attacking players. Ibrahim fits us and our style of football. He has outstanding technical skills, a strong dribbler and assertiveness, and he has an eye for his teammates, which he uses brilliantly," said sporting director Simon Rolfes.

Maza is joining Leverkusen from the second division and will likely be a qualitative young depth option for the Werkself's frontline next season. This season, he has scored seven goals and provided five assists in 30 league games and three cup matches. The young attacking midfielder played for Germany youth teams up to the U20 level before joining the Algeria senior squad in October 2024, where he has featured twice already.